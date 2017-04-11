Dennis Quaid Reveals Threesome Details

The Day After Tomorrow star Dennis Quaid dished on some seriously NSFW details about his sex life. As a guest star on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, the 63-year-old actor admitted to having a threesome and opened up about other shockingly personal info.

During the show, Dennis Quaid, who was joined by Girls actress Jemima Kirke, was asked a series of R-rated questions in a segment called “Menacing the Dennis.”

The first question Cohen asked was if there was any validity to the rumor that Quaid’s ex-wife, You’ve Got Mail star Meg Ryan, wanted him back.

“No, I called her up and I tried, but it didn’t work,” Quaid said jokingly.

The Parent Trap star then was asked what the hardest drug he ever tried was to which he responded that it was cocaine.

“I didn’t try heroin because I thought, ‘If I love this stuff I’m really gone,’” Quaid said.

Cohen then asked: “Has Dennis Quaid ever had a threesome?”

With a straight-faced expression, Quaid said, “Yes.”

Both Andy Cohen and Jemima Kirke erupted into laughter. However, Quaid failed to mention who the other participants were in the threesome.

In a previous appearance on Andy Cohen’s show, Dennis Quaid complained that the host “took it easy on him.” It’s safe to say that Dennis definitely didn’t think Monday’s episode was as much of a cake walk.

Dennis Quaid and his ex Meg Ryan, 55, were married from 1991 to 2001. The two of them share a 24-year-old son named Jack, who is also an actor, according to Us Weekly. At the time of his divorce from Ryan, Quaid opened up about their relationship while speaking with W magazine.

“Meg and I still talk. Almost every day. Our relationship is good. We were together for 13 years; we have a child together. She knows me like nobody else. Meg and I are always going to be together – we’ll always be connected.”

Check out the video above to see Dennis Quaid on Watch What Happens Live.

Were you shocked about the details Dennis Quaid revealed regarding his sex life?

