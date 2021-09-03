Princess Charlene of Monaco is currently required to stay in South Africa after being hospitalized. The princess was hospitalized on Wednesday evening after she fell ill to an ENT infection. According to PEOPLE, reports showed that she suffered a “medical emergency” on Wednesday after collapsing to the floor but was released on Thursday.

“On the night of September 1, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was taken to hospital after becoming ill due to complications from a serious ENT infection,” a palace statement read. “Her Highness is being closely followed by her medical team, who say her condition is reassuring.” The South African news outlet that broke the story, News 24, labeled her as “stable” when describing her condition following her release. The outlet also said that she was “rushed” to Netcare Alberlito Hospital after a “medical emergency” at Thanda Game Ballito where she was staying which was 150 miles away.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although Princess Charlene was released from the facility, she is being “grounded” in South Africa and has been since mid-May following a slew of medical procedures. The purpose for the procedures was to correct a prior ENT surgery after she developed an infection following the initial one. The news came shortly after Prince Albert announced that she was “eager” to return home.

“She’s ready to come home,” the 63-year-old told PEOPLE noting that her return “depends on what her doctors say.” Initially, he guessed her return could reach out to October assuming everything went well, but there’s no word just yet on whether her collapse will hinder that possibility or not. “I know she said possibly ‘late October’,” he said, “but that was before this most recent round of appointments. I’m pretty sure we can cut that time frame a little short.”

“She’s ready,” he added. “She’s jokingly said that she’s ready to be [a] stowaway on a ship to come back to Europe.” The princess endured a four-hour surgery and according to Prince Albert, she has managed to keep in “good spirits” despite the setbacks. “She was in good spirits,” he said noting how happy she was to be able to see both him and her kids, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques for the first time since June. “Of course she was delighted to see us and to spend time with the kids.” Prince Albert was also able to attend doctor’s appointments with her as well.