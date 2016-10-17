Dennis Byrd, Former New York Jets Player, Dies In Car Crash

Dennis Byrd, former Jets defensive lineman and inspiration, passed away today at age 50.#RIPDennisByrd → https://t.co/WrCKWra8SG pic.twitter.com/YWHD48KzdT — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 16, 2016

The former New York Jets player, Dennis Byrd, died Saturday in a car wreck near Tulsa, Oklahoma, CNN reports.

In 1992, Byrd was paralyzed in an on-field injury that ended his four year career in the NFL. At 6-foot-5-inches, 270-pounds, the defensive lineman pulled through and learned to walk again in less than a year.

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement late Saturday, “We are all devastated by the untimely loss of Dennis Byrd. Soft-spoken and strong-willed, the inspiration he provided to all not only by his play on the field but from the way he overcame life’s obstacles was remarkable by any measure.”

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Byrd was driving northbound on State Highway 88 outside Claremore, Oklahoma, located roughly 30 miles northeast of Tulsa. A Ford Explorer traveling in the opposite direction veered into oncoming traffic hitting Byrd’s Hummer H2 head on. He suffered massive injuries and was declared dead at the site.

The driver was a 17-year-old Claremore resident and is said to be in stable condition. He suffered injuries to his head, trunk, arm, and leg. Authorities said a 12-year-old passenger riding in the Ford Explorer also sustained similar injuries.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident.

