Demi Lovato And Luke Rockhold Hold Hands At UFC Fight Night In New York City

Singer Demi Lovato attended UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with UFC fighter Luke Rockhold in tow. When cameras caught the duo enjoying the night’s matches, Luke had his arm wrapped around Lovato while the two waved at the camera.

Photoset: Demi Lovato & Luke Rockhold Spotted Holding Hands — Confirm Their Relationship!

More @ https://t.co/N1sRZ9CKrT pic.twitter.com/nQIJuQeXkx — Demi Lovato News (@DLovatoNews) November 13, 2016

Also in attendance at the event were Hugh Jackman, Chris Martin, Nick Jonas, and Zac Efron. The evening’s main event was Eddie Alvarez vs. Connor McGregor, and we’re sure that while Lovato could talk about hit singles, Rockhold could talk about hitting faces.

