Deadliest Catch Star Jake Harris Severely Beaten, In Recovery

Deadliest Catch star Jake Harris was severely beaten this past weekend, and he is now in recovery at the hospital.

On the official Facebook page for Deadliest Catch – F/V Cornelia Marie, Josh Harris, Jake’s brother, posted two live videos to explain some of the details of the attack.

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday night, Josh said that Jake was “jumped.” He is now in an intensive care unit with a “cracked skull” and brain trauma, according to Kiro 7.

“On Saturday at 8 p.m., we received a report of a male victim of an assault,” police spokesman Aaron Snell said. “He had been injured in an altercation.”

Josh said that Jake was beaten and then thrown out of a moving vehicle onto the side of the SR 526. At this time, the only part of the story that the Everett police can confirm is that people in a different vehicle spotted Jake along the highway and proceeded to call 911 for help.

Jake initially declined to be taken to the hospital or file a police report once the medics arrived to check on him. His relatives later took him to the Providence Hospital in Everett where he still remains in the ICU.

Police Spokesman Aaron Snell explained that detectives are working with the victim and his family in addition to taking tips from the public in order to identify the alleged assailants.

Josh Harris is under the impression that Jake was beaten by a couple who were known for doing such things. In the second Facebook Live video Josh posted he showed a photo of the couple and even gave one of their names.

While the Harris family is working with detectives, the police aren’t quite ready to make an arrest for the man (and woman) who allegedly beat Jake as the authorities are still trying to “build a case.”

Many fans of the show have reached out on Facebook to show their support for Jake Harris and his family. “It takes 200 lbs of force to crack a human skull, 520 lbs to crush it,” one Facebook user wrote. “They didn’t want him to survive, they’re monsters. And they WILL be brought to justice. Prayers to you, Jake, and your family.”

“I’m praying for your brother and hope he is able to find sobriety and get back where he belongs with family on the deadliest catch.”

We wish Jake Harris a speedy and full recovery!

[H/T Kiro 7, Facebook: Deadliest Catch F/V Cornelia Marie]