David Letterman Unveils New Details About His Affair

David Letterman has opened up how his affair impacted his family and sent him into a state of depression. In a new biography titled Letterman: The Last Giant of Late Night, penned by Jason Zinoman, the TV icon spoke out about the moment when he publicly revealed that he engaged in adulterous behavior.

On October 1, 2009, David Letterman told the audience at the Late Show about his affair. The TV icon explained on live television that he found a package from Halderman with a letter that read: “I know that you do some terrible, terrible, things.”

“I have had sex with women who work for me,” Letterman said during the opening.

Prior to now infamous TV moment, Letterman reportedly told Late Show writer Steve Young about his emotions.

“I’m in hell. I will always be in hell until the day after, when I will go to hell,” Letterman said.

When his family learned of the affair, Letterman fell into deep depression.

“It was akin to having killed your family in a car crash. It was like that to me,” he said. “I was afraid my family was gone.”

Zinoman’s book then details how Letterman leaned on his staff for “support.”

“I was looking for a refuge. Whether they knew it or not, [my staffers] were being used to support me,” Letterman said. “I didn’t want to go outside. Outside I was scared. Scared as I’ve ever been in my life. The show was endlessly helpful.”

In addition to dishing on his affair and subsequent depression, Letterman spilled the beans on his beef with Jay Leno. Letterman reportedly believed that was going to be take up the mantel after Johnny Carson left The Tonight Show. However, the gig was later given to Jay Leno in 1992.

“Letterman assumed one day he would get a call from [Johnny] Carson or the head of NBC to offer him the job [as the host of The Tonight Show]. It never happened,” a passage from Zinoman’s book reads.

Letterman then turned his anger towards Warren Littlefield, the NBC president.

“I decided that I didn’t like Warren Littlefield because I didn’t get The Tonight Show,” Letterman said to Zinoman.

What are your thoughts about David Letterman’s comments on his affair?

