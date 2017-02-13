David Bowie Wins For Best Rock Performance

David Bowie wins Best Rock Performance at the 2017 GRAMMY Awards.

Bowie was able to beat out “Joe (Live From Austin City Limits” by Alabama Shakes, “Don’t Hurt Yourself” by Beyonce feat. Jack White, “The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan)” by Disturbed, “Heathens” by Twenty One Pilots.

David Bowie was also nominated for Best Rock Song and Best Alternative Album.

Sadly, Bowie passed away last year and wasn’t able to receive his acclaim, but it’s yet another amazing accomplishment to add to the performer’s incredible legacy.

