Daughter Of Famous Magician Jonathan Pendragon Dies At 34

On Wednesday afternoon, the stepdaughter of magician Jonathan Pendragon was killed after falling off a roof.

My gorgeous daughter Jacosa, backstage in Colorado, where she was assisting me. We were opening for Jay Leno. #magiciansassistant A photo posted by Jonathan Pendragon (@jpendragonmagic) on Oct 20, 2015 at 4:41pm PDT

34-year-old Jacosa Nao Kato had just finished a performance at the Magic Castle in Los Angeles when she and her boyfriend decided to go stargazing at a nearby apartment building. She tragically fell five stories down to the ground.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kato is the daughter of West McDonough, who is currently married to magician Jonathan Pendragon. She was a specialist in acrobatics and aerials.

The McDonough family owns the Magic Castle, which has become a hotspot for celebrities over the past ten years.

Pendragon and his daughter appear to have been quite close. The aerial specialist even worked as his assistant at times.

In an Instagram post from October, Pendragon posted a photo of Jacosa. He shared the picture with the caption: “My gorgeous daughter Jacosa, backstage in Colorado, where she was assisting me. We were opening for Jay Leno. #magiciansassistant.”

An autopsy is still pending for Kato’s death, but the cause has been reported as “accidental” at this time.

Jonathan Pendragon currently stars on CW’s Masters of Illusion. Originally he was part of a two-person show with his wife Charlotte Pendragon. The duo performed in more than 50 countries and had 14 prime-time specials in the U.S. on television. They divorced in 2012, according to TMZ.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jonathan Pendragon and his family.

Developing…

[H/T Daily Mail, TMZ]