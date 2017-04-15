Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Makes Shocking Claim About Competition

#tbt on a #Monday #DWTS group #photo @witneycarson A post shared by Chris Kattan (@chriskattanofficial) on Apr 10, 2017 at 9:30pm PDT

Actor and comedian, Chris Kattan of Saturday Night Live fame may have gone home in the second week of Dancing With the Stars, but he is not keeping mum on what he really thinks of the show.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kattan described the beloved ABC reality competition as “unfair.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There is an unfairness to the fact that when you have someone like Simone Biles,” Kattan said. “Simone Biles and Charo and I are three different people going into the show — I’m not as good of a dancer as Charo [and] we have our different moves, but we can’t move like Simone Biles.”

Kattan says the real issue on the competition is with the judging as everyone comes with their own experience, yet are judged on the same criteria.

While there were rumors flying that Charo, a flamenco guitarist, was particularly upset and threatened to leave, there has been no comment from the iconic “coochie-coochie” comedian since her departure. This has not been the first time such allegations have popped up. Last season, Amber Rose reportedly told friends that the show was “fixed” and “not in her favor.”

Nevertheless, Kattan says he’ll be back on the show when the season wraps up to cheer his fellow contestants on.

This article originally appeared on womanista.com