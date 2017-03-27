Dance Moms Star Abby Lee Miller Quits Show

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has called it quits on the show. The controversial star reportedly ditched the reality series because she feels that she has been manipulated by male producers.

The 50-year-old host has been on the show for 7 seasons but has now officially resigned, according to TMZ. Abby Lee Miller felt that she was not given the credit she on “all the ideas, award winning routines and costumes.”

Miller took to Instagram on Monday to unleash a lengthy rant against the producers of Dance Moms. Check out her scathing post below:

“The majority of children that follow me may be fast asleep, however now is the critical time to make the following statement: I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS. FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/ SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES AND COSTUMING – TO NO AVAIL! TODAY, I WAS SO PROUD THAT I WENT AGAINST THE PRODUCER’S IDEA (ONCE AGAIN) TO ENTER A COMMAND PERFORMANCE OF ONE OF MY FAVORITE NUMBERS…”WHERE HAVE ALL THE CHILDREN GONE?” ALONG WITH THREE BEAUTIFUL SOLO! I don’t have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people’s children successful! I JUST HAVE A PROBLEM WITH BEING MANIUPLATED, DISRESPECTED, AND USED – DAY IN AND DAY OUT BY MEN WHO NEVER TOOK A DANCE LESSON IN THEIR LIVES AND TREAT WOMEN LIKE DIRT! #dancemoms #season7 #ALDC #aldcalaways #newbeginnings #aldcla #allIlovedancecourage.”

Are you shocked to see that Abby Lee Miller has quit Dance Moms?

