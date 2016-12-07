Damien Lewis Cast As Villain In Ocean’s 8

Audiences around the world were excited to learn that an all-female version of Ocean’s 11 was being produced, and the the applause was even more thunderous when the cast was announced.

Academy Award-winning actresses Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, and Cate Blanchett were unveiled as the stars of the film. Like George Clooney adn Brad Pitt in the previous franchise, the women will lead a team on a dangerous, albeit rewarding heist. Set to join the trio on set are Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, and Sarah Paulson.

Until this point, a villain for the film had not been revealed. That all changed when Variety announced that Damien Lewis was cast as the movie’s main antagonist.

Lewis has starred in many successful TV dramas, such as Band Of Brothers, Life, and the recent hit, Billions. While all of these have brought attention on Lewis’ skills, it was his role on Homeland that transformed the actor into a star.

Damien Lewis will play the ex-boyfriend of Bullock’s character – and also happens to be the subject of their heist. The women will be seeking revenge against the man, and he will be doing everything in his power to stop them.

This relationship is similar to one in the original Ocean’s trilogy, as the subject of one of the heists was the current love interest of Clooney’s ex-wife, played by Julia Roberts.

Ocean’s 8 is being directed by Gary Ross (The Hunger Games), and was co-written by Ross and Olivia Milch. The film is set to hit theaters June 8, 2018.

Source: Variety