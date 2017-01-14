Dakota Johnson Reveals Details About Those Fifty Shades Rumors About Jamie Dornan

Dakota Johnson has finally spoken out to address the rumors about her Fifty Shades Darker co-star Jamie Dornan.

Because the two are starring in one of the most anticipated romantic movies of the year, many have speculated as to what their relationship is actually like when the cameras aren’t rolling. Some reports allege that the two can’t stand each other while others claim that the actors are having a secret affair.

The 27-year-old actress is featured on the cover of the February issue of Vogue, and she joked with the publication about her relationship with Dornan.

“We hate each other and we’re having an affair, so everybody’s right,” Johnson said jokingly. “How about that?”

In reality, Johnson she actually got along swimmingly with her handsome co-star.

“Jamie and I worked so incredibly closely for so long. There were no inhibitions, and it was very honest, very trusting,” she said. “But I mean, what a gamble! What if he had turned out to be a total d**k?”

Another topic that Johnson commented on was the heavy amount of nudity in the wildly popular film franchise. To her, wearing clothes during some of the steamy sex scenes sounds ridiculous.

“I don’t want to see someone wearing a bra and underwear in a sex scene,” she said. “Let’s be honest about it. People are naked when they f**k.”

Johnson also mentioned that she doesn’t necessarily intend to stop doing nude scenes as she gets older.

“Will I stop doing nude scenes when my boobs start sagging? I don’t know,” Johnson said. “Maybe I have more of a European mindset about these things.”

Much like her character in Fifty Shades, Anastasia Steele, Johnson explained that she too is exploring her own sexuality.

“I’m fascinated by young women coming to terms with their sexuality,” she said. “I guess, by proxy, I have been experiencing that in my own life.”

While Johnson exposed a lot of her body in the first Fifty Shades film, fans have been wondering whether the sequel will show more of Jamie Dornan on screen.

“The truth is that I don’t know the answer to that,” the 34-year-old actor said with a laugh. “You’ll have to wait and see.”

Be sure to check out Fifty Shades Darker on February 10.

