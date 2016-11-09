Daily Show’s Trevor Noah Gives Horrified Reaction To Donald Trump’s Win

Daily Show host Trevor Noah was live last night during the election, and he had a horrified reaction to Republican nominee Donald Trump winning the presidency.

“It feels like the end of the world,” Noah said during the opening monologue of his show. “I’m not going to lie, I don’t know if you’ve come to the right place for jokes tonight. This is the first time throughout this entire race where I am officially (messing) my pants. I genuinely do not understand how America can this be disorganized or this hateful. I don’t know which one it is.”

“He is doing so much winning that I am tired of winning,” said Noah in reference to an old comment made by the billionaire real estate mogul. “I can’t believe that I finally get what that means.”

Many of Noah’s regular guests chimed in during the hour-long show, but they shared the same gloomy sentiment as the Daily Show host.

Jordan Klepper, Senior Trump correspondent said, “You know that lie we tell kids, ‘You can be president’? It’s true now. Literally anyone can be president.”

Roy Wood Jr. made said, “You know what tonight feels like? Like a funeral for America.”

‘If American wanted to do things right, we wouldn’t be waiting to hear if Donald Trump is going to be president,” Senior correspondent Ronny Chieng said.

Ana Marie Cox, Noah’s MTV senior political correspondent said, “I’m really heartbroken. This is not the country I hoped it was. We are more divided, we are more racist and we are more sexist than I believed…it’s not funny and it’s not something to laugh about.”

The Daily Show sent out a series of gifs on Twitter during the election. Trevor Noah and co. were clearly nervous the entire time votes were being counted. As news broke that Donald Trump would win, panic then turned to despair for the Daily Show team.

Trevor Noah wasn’t the only celebrity to have a bitter attitude about the results of the Presidential election. A slew of other stars shared their thoughts on the election on social media, check out what they had to say here.

How do you feel about what Trevor Noah had to say about Donald Trump winning the election?

