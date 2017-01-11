Daily Show Host Trevor Noah Calls Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes Speech ‘Tone-Deaf’

When Meryl Streep accepted the Cecil B. Demille honor at the 74th Golden Globe Awards, she took the opportunity to criticize president-elect Donald Trump and the dangers he posed to the American people. Many conservative pundits, including Donald Trump himself, lashed out at the actress for her statements, while many liberal celebrities supported her thoughts. Surprisingly, Trevor Noah, host of the political left-leaning The Daily Show, used time on his show to criticize some of what Streep had to say.

As a whole, Noah described the speech as “powerful” and calls it a “highlight” of Streep’s entire career. However, he couldn’t help but point out a few issues he had with the certain remarks, as he said, “It was really great except for this one tiny part for me, where Meryl Streep, like her character in Florence Foster Jenkins, was tone-deaf.”

The points Noah took issue with were when Streep said, “Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if you kick ’em all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”

Clearly, Streep was trying to imply that sports involving violence don’t challenge the American people as intellectually as a film or TV show might, but Noah felt it necessary to draw attention to the negative behavior.

“I understand what Meryl Streep was trying to do, and I don’t know if I could’ve done better in that moment, but here’s the thing I feel like we could all learn as people,” the host noted. “You don’t have to make your point by s**ting on someone else’s thing, because a lot of people love football and the arts.”

He added, “It was a speech about respect, it was a speech about empathy, and most importantly, it was a speech about responsibility.”

Noah both wanted his viewers to remember those words as well as remind Hollywood of the responsibility they share to take the high road when it’s easier to take the low one.

Considering how the issue of politics so often turns into us vs. them and makes issues out to be as clear as night and day, it’s good to see someone obviously on Streep’s side still making it a point to take issue with the ways in which messages are delivered instead of just blanketly agreeing with them.

