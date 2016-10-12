Dad Builds His 5-Year-Old Daughter a Backyard American Ninja Warrior Course

Lylah MacCall is already training to be on American Ninja Warrior at the age of five.

Lylah’s father, Gavin MacCall, built her a mini course in their backyard for her to use for practice. With obstacles like the “Hanging Steps at Christmas Tree Corner” and “The Log Thingies,” Lylah was able to run through it with ease.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Bravo, the family started a GoFundMe campaign to try and raise money for more building materials. They want to be able to provide her with different obstacles so she can experience new training techniques.

He wrote on Facebook, “Her practicing everyday on the playgrounds around our neighborhood has really given her the strength for this course. This years course got much more involved and would not fit in the house. There are bigger plans for next year and Lylah could use some support. Visit her GoFundMe page if you want to help out.”

Last year, Lylah completed an indoor course made of couches, chairs and countertops.

Her dad calls these ‘Jr. Ninja Warrior’ competitions.

By the looks of the videos, we will probably see Lylah competing on the real American Ninja Warrior competition in the future.

This story first appeared at Womanista.