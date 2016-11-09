Curt Schilling Goes Ballistic On Matt Damon After Donald Trump Victory

Curt Schilling went ballistic on Matt Damon after Republican candidate Donald Trump won the Presidency.

The former MLB star is an outspoken conservative, and took the opportunity while chatting with to TMZ to call out some of the anti-Trump people such as the Matt Damon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Matt Damon, his entire life was made out of gun violence, yet he wants to repeal the 2nd Amendment,” Schilling said. “Stop with that bulls**t! You guys lost, go away!”

It was so quiet in the Clinton campaign headquarters last night you could hear an email being deleted…… — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) November 9, 2016

When asked what his reaction to the election was, Schilling said: “I’m proud, I’m proud, I think I’m proud of the fact that ‘we the people’ still mean something still. ‘We the people’ spoke and democracy works.”

The 49-year-old then addressed the celebrities that said they would be leaving the country if Donald Trump won the election.”

“Get the hell out! One plane!” Schilling said. “I find it funny how all you frauds want to go to Canada, but you’re all railing for Mexico. Go to Mexico, help their economy, you idiots. You frauds.”

Don’t let the door hit ya. https://t.co/gaHJ5PeH9e — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) November 9, 2016

Schilling then explained what his main quarrel is with left-leaning celebrities.

“Here’s the problem, here’s my biggest beef with them, honestly: All of these people made a living in a capitalist society. You’re 1099 form, you can send extra money in on your taxes if you want to help people.”

On the plus side @HillaryClinton won’t ask for a recount for fear of being caught cheating while she lost — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) November 9, 2016

Check out the full video with Curt Schilling going off on Matt Damon here.

While Curt Schilling may have been thrilled about the results of the election, there were a slew of celebrities that were not quite as happy. Stars such as Amy Schumer and Miley Cyrus shared their responses on Twitter, and they were clearly devastated. Check out how the celebrities have reacted to Donald Trump’s presidency here.

How do you feel about what Curt Schilling had to say to Matt Damon?

MORE on The Election: Celebrities React To Donald Trump’s Presidency / Amy Schumer Has Officially Weighed In On Donald Trump’s Win / Miley Cyrus Shares Emotional Video Response To Hillary Clinton’s Loss / The Hillary Clinton Campaign Headquarters Melted Last Night / Donald Trump Wins 2016 Presidential Election Against Hillary Clinton

[H/T TMZ]