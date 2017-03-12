Criss Angel Performs Same Stunt That Got Him Hospitalized 24 Hours Later

Famous magician and illusionist Criss Angel had a close call during one of his death-defying stunts Friday night that resulted in him losing consciousness, canceling his show, and being taken to the hospital. Luckily, Angel left the hospital on his own accord hours after being admitted, signaling there weren’t any permanent ramifications from the incident. He posted an official statement about the incident on Twitter, which you can read below.

STATEMENT REGARDING MARCH 10, 2017 INCIDENT AT MINDFREAK® LIVE pic.twitter.com/n2JydoVJil — Criss Angel (@CrissAngel) March 12, 2017

The statement reads, “Criss Angel routinely performs some of the world’s most dangerous illusions and escapes live on stage. During Friday evening’s performance, while attempting his famed upside down straitjacket escape while suspended by his feet, he lost consciousness.”

It continued, “He was lowered to the stage and rushed to the hospital where he was evaluated and released early this morning. He is undergoing additional testing today and while it is not yet certain, it is his hope to return to the stage in his hit show MINDFREAK® LIVE! at Luxor Las Vegas tonight. He is grateful for the outpouring of love and concern from his fans around the world.”

Sadly, the incident caused Angel to miss a scheduled fundraiser. The statement detailed, “Due to Friday’s events, Criss and his son Johnny Crisstopher were unable to attend a previously scheduled appearance at a fundraiser for Make‐A‐Wish of Southern Nevada Saturday morning. In his absence, a representative of HELP, the non‐profit Criss created to find a cure for pediatric cancer, presented Make‐A‐Wish with a $100,000 donation.”

This isn’t the first time this particular trick has caused issues for the performer, having previously attempted it in Times Square in 2013, resulting in an injury to his shoulder. Angel ultimately needed to have corrective surgery for his torn muscles that made him take a 10-week hiatus from his live show.

