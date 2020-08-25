GoFundMe for Jacob Blake Raises More Than $700K in Less Than 24 Hours

✖

A GoFundMe page created for Jacob Blake, the unarmed Black man shot by Kenosha, Wisconsin police on Sunday, has raised more than $700,000 in less than 24 hours. Titled "Justice for Jacob Blake," the page was created by Blake’s family just after the shooting that has caused national outrage and is the only official fundraiser for the hospitalized 29-year-old.

"As we fight for Justice and understanding, our family has and will face many trials during this time," the page reads. "Jacob Blake is a loving father of 6 that deserves proper medical attention and legal representation. We are looking to raise funds to supplement the moral support and prayers we have been receiving. These funds will go toward Jacob’s medical bills, family expenses, legal representation, support for his children and therapy costs. This is the only official go fund me created by the family of Jacob Blake."

With a goal of $1 million, the page has already seen an overwhelming amount of support. According to WTMJ-TV Milwaukee, the fundraiser raised $250,000 by 6:07 p.m. local time Monday, just hours after it was launched, prompting the initial goal to be raised to $500,000. By 11:03 p.m., it had surpassed $580,000, the goal amount then being set at $1 million. As of this posting, the fundraiser has raised more than $791,000, and counting, with people using the comments section to send well wishes to Blake and his family and renew calls for police reform.

The fight for justice began Sunday after Kenosha police officers responded to a "domestic incident." Blake, who was unarmed, had reportedly attempted to break up a fight between two women. When officers arrived at the scene, in an incident captured on cellphone footage, a White police officer drew his gun on Blake, grabbing him by the shirt and shooting him at least seven times in the back in close range when he attempted to return to his vehicle, where his three young sons were.

Blake suffered serious injuries as a result of the shooting and was flown by helicopter to the hospital. He is said to be stable and is expected to survive, though his father, also named Jacob Blake, revealed that his son has been paralyzed from the waist down. Doctors do not yet know if the paralysis is permanent. He also revealed that Blake has "eight holes" in his body from the shooting, which has sparked nightly protests. The shooting is currently being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.