D.L. Hughley Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus After Collapsing Onstage

Comedian D.L. Hughley revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus in an update on his health he shared in a Twitter video Saturday night, hours after he collapsed on stage during a performance at Zanies in Nashville. Hughley was asymptomatic before he tested and plans to spend the next two weeks quarantined in his Nashville hotel. He was scheduled to perform two shows a day on Saturday and Sunday, but the performances were canceled.

The 57-year-old Hughley told fans he was just released from St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, then thanked fans and his colleagues for their support. He was being treated for "extreme exhaustion and dehydration" when he first checked into the hospital, but the staff also ran a series of tests, including a coronavirus test. The positive test "blew me away," Hughley said, noting that he had none of the symptoms of the respiratory illness. In fact, he still does not have a fever.

"Apparently, I just lost consciousness," Hughley explained. "So in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for, if your a— passes out in the middle of a show on stage, you probably need to get tested." The comedian said he was going back to his hotel to quarantine for 14 days and once again thanked his supporters before ending the video.

Hughley's stint at Zanies began on Thursday. His Friday night performance was part of a Juneteenth virtual fundraiser he was hosting. Several Twitter users shared videos of Hughley sitting on a stool as he started slurring his words. He suddenly stopped talking, leading to a member of his team to help walk Hughley off stage. The comedian passed out in the man's arms and fainted while other members of his team helped off.

Hughley's representative later assured Variety he was "feeling better" after the incident. He was "suffering from exhaustion after all the week's work and travel," the rep said Saturday. He stayed at the hospital overnight to undergo several tests. "He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayers and thoughts," the rep said.

The Juneteenth fundraiser was live-streamed on Facebook, with Hughley hosting, reports Billboard. The event, titled "Juneteenth Social Awareness-Thon," featured appearances from actor Anthony Anderson, TLC, Snoop Dogg and Master P. The event was sponsored by Master Growers and helped raise money for their "Clean Hands for All" initiative to supply hand sanitizer to inner cities across American during the coronavirus pandemic. The event also focused on Black empowerment in recognition of Juneteenth, the holiday marking the emancipation of slaves in 1865.