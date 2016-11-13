Criminal Minds Writer Opens Up About Thomas Gibson Altercation And Writing His Character Off

Virgil Williams is a writer for Criminal Minds, who was recently involved in an altercation that resulted in the firing of one of the show’s stars, Thomas Gibson. Since the incident occurred Williams has opened up about what happened and how he has dealt with the change as a writer for the show, according to PEOPLE.

While visiting the Ghetto Film School Los Angeles, a student asked Williams specifically about what it’s like having to kill off, or write off a character. This was in relation to Williams having to write off Gibson’s character, agent Aaron “Hotch” Hotchner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It hasn’t been smooth,” Williams said. “It was very abrupt. But we tried to do it seamlessly and move on. We’re going to keep moving forward and we’re going to keep telling great stories.”

Since Gibson’s departure, the ratings for the show have fallen, and viewers seem to be really disappointed that Gibson’s character was written off. Williams admits that though he didn’t want to work with Gibson, he does miss writing that specific character.

Gibson and Williams’s altercation resulted in Gibson being fired, but there were two distinctly different stories about what actually happened. Williams claims that after he and Gibson disagreed about a line change that Gibson intentionally kicked Williams in the shin. Gibson claims that after the same disagreement, Williams tripped on Gibson’s foot as Gibson tried to get out of the way of Williams.

Either way, Gibson was sent home after filming one day and was not allowed to return afterward. Though Williams doesn’t foresee ever working with Gibson in the future – due to Gibson creating a “hostile work environment” – he does wish him the best in the future.

“I pray for him,” Williams said. “I hope that he’s getting time with his family. I hope the best for the guy.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com