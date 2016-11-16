Crime Thriller Solace To Feature Jeffrey Dean Morgan And Anthony Hopkins

Two of television’s hottest stars, Anthony Hopkins from HBO’s hit show Westworld and Jeffrey Dean Morgan from AMC’s The Walking Dead, have joined forces for the upcoming crime thriller flick titled Solace.

The edge-of-your-seat thriller promises all the bone-chilling excitement you could ever ask for in a film. The movie teases serial killers, psychics, and intense action sequences that have the makings of a crime drama classic.

Solace stars Anthony Hopkins (Silence of the Lambs), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Watchmen), Abbie Cornish (Limitless), and Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them).

The crime thriller movie was directed by Afonso Poyart with the script being penned by Sean Bailey and Ted Griffin. The producers on the film included Beau Flynn, Thomas Augsberger, Tripp Vinson, Matthias Emcke, and Claudia Bluemhuber.

Here’s the official synopsis for the forthcoming film:

“When FBI Special Agent Joe Merriwether (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is unable to solve a series of homicides, he decides to enlist the help of his former colleague Dr. John Clancy (Anthony Hopkins), a retired physician with psychic powers. The reclusive Clancy, who shuttered his practice and retreated from the world following the death of his daughter and subsequent break-up of his marriage, wants nothing to do with the case. He soon changes his mind after seeing disturbingly violent visions of Joe’s partner, FBI Special Agent Katherine Cowles’s (Abbie Cornish) ultimate demise. When Clancy’s exceptional intuitive powers put him on the trail of a suspect, Charles Ambrose (Colin Farrell), the doctor soon realizes his abilities are no match against the extraordinary powers of this vicious murderer on a mission.”

The movie has been given an R-rating for violence and bloody images throughout, sexuality, nudity, and language. Solace was originally slated for a September 2 release by Relativity media. However, Lionsgate Premiere eventually acquired the U.S. rights to the flick and then set it for release in December of this year.

Check out the official trailer below:

Solace hits theaters on and On-Demand on December 16.

Do you plan on seeing Afonso Poyart’s Solace in theaters next month?

