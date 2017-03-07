Cow Licks Reporter In Worst Place Possible While She Reports On A Dairy Farm

This may be the funniest TV blooper ever! A video has surfaced showing a news reporter getting licked by a cow in the most uncomfortable place possible.

At the beginning of the clip, the dark-haired newscaster is seen in the middle of a farmland area with cows hanging out behind the gated section next to her on the right.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The reporter begins walking towards the camera while offering facts about the woman who owns the farm. As she slowly passes the cows, several of the large animals seem rather disinterested in her.

When the reporter comes to a stop, a black cow sticks its head through the holes in the gate. At first, the woman reaches out to pet the animal for a moment.

A few short moments later the cow was filmed sticking its tongue trying to lick the reporter. On its last attempt, the cow successfully licked the woman right on her breast!

The woman instantly has a shocked expression on her face and then erupts into a hysterical laughter.

Check out the hilarious video above.

This isn’t the only funny news blooper that has been spreading like wildfire on the Internet this week. An incredibly humorous clip of a child interrupting a news broadcast has been making the rounds on social media, and you definitely don’t want to miss it. Watch the video here.

What do you think is the wildest TV blooper?

Up Next:

[H/T YouTube: NewsFunnies]