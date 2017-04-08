Courtney Stodden Posts Racy Spanking Video To Instagram

Some say that the best revenge is living well, which seems to be Courtney Stodden’s outlook when recovering from her split from ex-husband Doug Hutchison. Stodden might also tweak that statement to say include “and constantly post racy photos and videos to Instagram” to prove you’re living well. However, Stodden has posted racy photos throughout her entire relationship with Hutchison, so her posts haven’t changed that dramatically.

Hahahah I think I love you @krissanchez #SpankMe A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Apr 8, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

In the video, Stodden is seen with her legs up in the air in the back seat of a car as her backside is slapped playfully. She captioned the video, “Hahahah I think I love you,” which might sound like she’s moving quickly in the emotions department.

It shouldn’t be surprising that Stodden is quick to say she loves someone, as she has a reputation for moving fast with her relationships. In 2011, she married her acting teacher Doug Hutchison.

A teacher marrying their student might not feel too shocking, as those types of relationships can create incredibly strong bonds, but considering Stodden was only 16 at the time, the marriage was surrounded in controversy. The union gained even more attention because she married a well-known actor her was 30 years her senior.

Two years after marrying, when Courtney turned 18, her and Hutchison ran into rocky times, with Stodden pursuing relationships with other men during a temporary separation. The duo reunited, realizing that they wanted to work on their problems and move forward as a couple.

Sadly, the end of 2016 also saw the end of their relationship, as the two agreed to officially end their marriage.

Despite Stodden’s sexy Instagram posts, she claimed in an interview with Us Weekly that she’s “still really raw” after her split from Hutchison.

“I think both of us saw the warning signs for quite some time. Technically we’ve been split for two-and-a-half to three months now. It’s really recent and the emotions are still really raw,” she revealed in the interview. “He’s been my rock for me through so many things that I’ve been through.”

Wherever Stodden might be emotionally, it looks like she’s enjoying her newfound singledom.

