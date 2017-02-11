Courtney Stodden Gets Hot And Heavy With Mystery Man Behind Husband’s Back

It looks like reality TV star Courtney Stodden is slowly moving on from her recent split with husband Doug Hutchison. The 22-year-old was recently spotted out with a mystery man.

According to Daily Mail, Stodden was partying with an unknown man at the Blind Dragon karaoke lounge in Hollywood. The two got real up close and personal throughout the night. What’s more, it was blatantly obvious that Stodden wasn’t too worried about her husband.

See the photos here:

Stodden and her 56-year-old husband have had a rough marriage. The two have been on-again-off-again for quite a while. Sadly, the two did have a major bump in the road after Stodden suffered a miscarriage back in 2016. Now, it looks like the two are definitely off-again.

“Unfortunately [the rumors] are true,” Stodden said when asked if she and Hutchison split. “It’s hard right now but we’re trying to individually find our happiness. It’s just really sad right now.”

The rumors of their split started when Stodden arrived at a pre-Grammy party without her wedding ring. Then, of course, there were sightings of her hanging out with other men – and getting very, very handsy.

Stodden and Hutchison have been married since 2011 but split up the first time in 2013. At the time of their marriage, Stodden’s mother had to give her blessing for the two to be wed. Today, Stodden’s mom doesn’t think that was the best idea for her daughter.

After the two were initially separated in 2013, Stodden took the opportunity to date, other men. Afterward, she admitted that she went back to Hutchison because she realized just how great he was. Given their current situation, perhaps the two will make amends again.

“I think when a couple faces a difficult trial in life together, whatever that may be, it either tears you apart or brings you together,” Stodden said.

