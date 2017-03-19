Courtney Stodden Shows Off Her Incredible Figure In New One-Piece

Despite no one really having any idea why Courtney Stodden is famous, the celebrity continues to try to make a name for herself as someone who desperately wants to remain famous. One of the things she was most famous for was that she got married at only 16 years old to Doug Hutchison, her acting coach who was more than 30 years her senior. Although her relationship with Hutchison might have ended, you can see from Stodden’s Instagram account that she’s doing her best to cope with the situation, which mostly means posting revealing photos of herself.

Starting summer early! #onepieceswimsuit A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Mar 18, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

Stodden confirmed her split from Hutchison in January but was far from the first rough patch the two went through. Stodden and Hutchison met while she was still a minor and needed her mother’s permission to marry Hutchison, which happened back in 2011. In 2013, the couple underwent a brief separation for Stodden to experience what it was like to date other men, but eventually realized she was happiest with Hutchison.

The model spoke with Us Weekly back in January about the split and was incredibly candid about how there were “warning signs.” The relationship might have officially ended in January, but according to Stodden, “Technically we’ve been split for maybe two and a half, three months now. So, it’s really recent, and the emotions are still really raw.”

Everyone copes with sadness in different ways, and from the looks of thing, Stodden copes with new outfits and showing off how good she looks in hopes of it reminding her how good she should feel.

