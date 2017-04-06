Courtney Stodden Goes Braless While Spotted With New Beau

Courtney Stodden recently split from her husband Doug Hutchison, 56, in late 2016, but it looks like the reality TV star is looking to move on.

According to reports, the 22-year-old Celebrity Big Brother star looked like she was having a fun flirty time with a mystery man in Beverly Hills. The blonde beauty was on her way to meet reality diva Frenchy Morgan, 41, at Villa Blanca, a restaurant owned by Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump.

The mystery man was dressed in all black and holding a can of Coca-Cola. He also had a short beard and large watch on. It is not known if he was a friend or a fan.

Courtney was wearing very little for the outing. She had on an army green tank top and short beige shorts with beige stiletto platform heels that showed off a red pedicure. Her blonde hair was worn nicely styled and her makeup mimicked her idol’s, Marilyn Monroe.

Her pal Frenchy, best known from reality series Rock of Love 2, Rock of Love: Charm School and I Love Money, could barely contain her assets in a skintight pink dress.

Although the mystery man was not identified, it could very well just be a friend as Stodden told Us Weekly in February her emotions were “still really raw” after her split from Doug.

“I think both of us saw the warning signs for quite some time. Technically we’ve been split for two-and-a-half to three months now. It’s really recent and the emotions are still really raw,” she said. “He’s been my rock for me through so many things that I’ve been through.”

Stodden and Hutchison both appeared on VH1’s Couples Therapy With Dr. Jenn in 2012.

Stodden has appeared on Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, Hollywood Hillbillies, True Hollywood Story: Reality Ex-Wives and The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition, in addition to Celebrity Big Brother.

