And baby makes three!

Zac Brown Band member Coy Bowles is now officially a dad to his little girl, Hattie Bowles.

Bowles shared a photo on Instagram of the new addition as she slept peacefully on mom.

Hattie Bowles made her way to planet earth at 12:21 am on 10/21/16. On her due date. She’s a punctual girl. Mother and baby are happy and healthy. Life is good. And the journey begins. A photo posted by Coy Bowles (@coybowles) on Oct 21, 2016 at 7:13am PDT

The family is onto their new journey of parenthood, as they take home baby Hattie today!

Good luck and congrats to the new parents.

Just about ready to head home. World watch out. A photo posted by Coy Bowles (@coybowles) on Oct 22, 2016 at 7:52am PDT

