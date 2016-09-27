Could More Twilight Movies Be On The Way?

The co-chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Patrick Wachsberger is responsible for bringing fans successful and addictive movie franchises, such as Hunger Games, Divergent, and even Twilight. In a recent interview about the state of the film industry, Wachsberger said that he would be very much on board for another Twilight sequel film.

Wachsberger has been working in the film industry for 30 years, so he knows what makes for a great film. Recently the industry has been seeing overwhelming success for franchise films, such as Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and The Hunger Games. And these types of films don’t seem to be going anywhere.

One of the most successful franchise films that Wachsberger and Lionsgate have produced was the Twilight franchise. Despite how successful the franchise became, it didn’t seem as though there was much faith in its popularity at the beginning. Now, Wachsberger claims that he would be on board for another film in the four-film series.

“It’s a possibility,” Wachsberger said when Screen asked if there could be another film. “Not a certainty but it’s a possibility. It’s about Stephanie [Meyer]. If she wants to tell a story related to those characters we’re here for her.”

Those four films change a lot of things in the movie world. They, alongside Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings started the trend of epic series movies. They even helped catapult little known actors into the spotlight.

“Twilight was a game changer for everyone involved,” he said. “Robert Pattinson only came in three weeks before shoot. An assistant, who has subsequently become a very successful executive, said, ‘There’s this guy called Rob Pattinson from the fourth Harry Potter…’ I said, ‘Well, let’s fly him in from London.’”

Pattinson landed the part after one screentest and soon became a household name. Since the release of the last film, the popularity surrounding Twilight has since died down, but films that successful could spark quite the reboot or sequel if given the chance.

