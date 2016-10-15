‘Cool Mom’ Gave Her Son Fatal Dose Of Heroin

An Ohio mother has been put in jail after she gave her son the heroine that killed him.

Heather Frye (32) wanted to be the “cool mom,” and decided to shoot up with her 16-year-old son, Andrew Frye, at a party in April.

Andrew was found dead on the floor of a motel room in Ohio while his mother and grandmother were high on a mixture of heroin and fentanyl (a powerful painkiller), according to Metro UK.

Heather told her son that he needed to go do the drug in the bathroom so she didn’t have to watch him do it, because it bothered her, according to a statement by the Detectives to the Akron Beach Journal.

By the time the paramedics arrived on the scene, County Sheriff Steve Barry said it was “quite apparent” that Andrew was beyond the point of being saved.

Sheriff Barry also said that the other party goers attempted to hide the drugs and drug paraphernalia in the room.

“There was no intent for this to happen,” John Geven, Heather Frye’s attorney, said on Wednesday afternoon during the sentencing in Summit County Common Pleas Court. “Out of pure stupidity and addiction, they created an environment in which it could happen.”

Both Heather and the grandmother, Brenda Frye, were each sentenced to nine years in prison by Judge Lynne Callahan.

“It really comes down to personal responsibility,” Callahan said. “A 16-year-old is dead.”

Heather wasn’t even Andrew’s legal guardian. Because she didn’t have custody of her son she wanted to be the “fun weekend mom.”

When Andrew was an infant, he was adopted by his great-aunt Tammy Smith. She raised him like one of her own alongside her three children.

“Never in a million years did we think she would get him into heroin,” Smith said to the Beacon Journal. “We think the only reason he did it was to get her approval.

“She stole him. I feel broken, I really do,” Smith said.

[H/T Metro UK, Akron Beach Journal]