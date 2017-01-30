Conor McGregor Won’t Be In Game Of Thrones

Looks like those crazy rumors turned out to be… rumors.

Conor McGregor revealed he will not be appearing in the final season of Game of Thrones.

In an interview with the Good Times Network (via EW) the UFC Lightweight Champion, he said he “never even heard about” the news when it went viral.

“I heard about it once after [a fight],” he McGregor said, “backstage in the dressing room. [UFC executives, including Dana White, were] in front of me and they were saying ‘these [vistors] want you to be in Game of Thrones.’ I’m banged up, my shin’s in a heap, I’ve been kicking his knee’s straight for 25 minutes, my leg’s in bits, and he’s trying to offer me a Game of Thrones role.”

But McGregor said he was not interested in the offer.

“And I’m saying, ‘Listen, come at me with s*** I want to hear, I’m not trying to be in show business, I’m trying to be in the fight business. Come at me with a real number to fight again. So that was the only time I ever heard the [words] Games of Thrones. And it went everywhere like months later! So I don’t know where that came from. But I’ve never been in contact with nobody from Game of Thrones and now I’m starring in Game of f—ing Thrones!”

Silence from the Thrones executives kept the story in circulation but now we can put those rumors to rest.

Game of Thrones is currently filming its penultimate seventh season. The new season will consist of seven episodes.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO in summer 2017.

