Conor McGregor Just Made The World’s Most Aggressive Comment About Khloe Kardashian

Conor McGregor was asked about Khloe Kardashian, and the UFC superstar didn’t hold anything back whatsoever.

The UFC superstar is apparently fascinated with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s “big fat a**,” and would like to get a glimpse of it in person, according to TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During a recent interview with GQ, the 28-year-old mma fighter dished on what he planning on doing during his most recent trip to Los Angeles.

“Maybe I’ll search for Khloe’s big fat a** – she’s been floating around Malibu,” McGregor said.

While Conor seems intent upon viewing the 32-year-old reality star’s famously curvy derriere, he wouldn’t exactly consider himself a fan.

“I don’t give a f*ck about [the Kardashians],” he said. “I just like to see them in the flesh.”

McGregor was then asked whether he admired the Kardashian family.

“Not about admiring. Admire? Never,” he said. “What’s the saying? Never put the p*ssy on a pedestal, my friend. I just want to see it. I want to see them.”

Hopefully Khloe Kardashian’s NBA baller boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, doesn’t catch wind of McGregor’s comments or the Irish born fighter may find himself in a brawl with a man that’ssignificantly above his weight class.

Khloe and the Kardashian clan werne’t the only subjects of McGregor’s fiery commentary. He also turned his attention towards Floyd Mayweather and explained that he was going to obliterate the boxing legend if the two of them ever actually have a fight.

“Honestly, my fist is bigger than his head,” McGregor said. “I sleep people. I put people unconscious. I’m stating facts. If I hit a man, his head is gonna go into the bleachers. You understand that?”

He continued by saying: “If I crack that little head of his, it’s gonna go clean off his shoulder and up into the bleachers.”

McGregor receives a heavy amount of attention in the media due to his superstar status in the octagon and because of his flashy swagger. However, he maintains that he is not a “celebrity.”

“People think I’m a celebrity. I’m not a celebrity,” he said. “I break people’s faces for money and bounce.”

Check out the full interview with Conor McGregor here.

How do you feel about Conor McGregor’s comments regarding Khloe Kardashian?

Up Next: Kim Kardashian Goes Bra Free, Again | Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian Not Working Out | Kourtney Kardashian Caught Giving Mystery Man A Lapdance

[H/T TMZ]