Connie Britton And Kyle Chandler Snap Adorable Photo Together At The Emmys

Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose!

If you’re familiar with the show Friday Night Lights, you know that phrase like the back of your hand, and you also know that Connie Britton and Kyle Chandler played one the most adorable couples on television as Tami and Eric Taylor, respectively.

Luckily for us, the two stars reunited at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, snapping an adorable photo together to celebrate the night.

“Reunited,” Britton captioned the shot on Instagram, adding the hashtags #Emmys, #fnl, and #blurry.

Reunited. #Emmys #fnl #blurry A photo posted by connie britton (@conniebritton) on Sep 19, 2016 at 12:36am PDT

Chandler attended the show as a nominee for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his Netflix series, Bloodline, and Britton was on hand as part of the cast of FX’s The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, which won several awards including Outstanding Limited Series.

Britton had previously wished Chandler good luck at the show with another Instagram post, writing, “Happy belated birthday to my ex tv husband Kyle Chandler! You’ll always be Coach to me. Wishing you birthday trophies tonight.”

Although Chandler ultimately didn’t nab the trophy, we still feel like winners after seeing the pair’s reunion photo!

