College Student Enters Trump Tower With Knives And Fireworks, Gets Arrested

A college student from Brauch College was arrested on Monday when he tried to enter Trump Tower with a backpack full of suspicious items. It’s still unknown as to why he brought these items into the building, according to the New York Police Department.

Alexander Wang, 19, walked into Trump Tower. After his bag set off the metal detectors at the door, the Secret Service pulled him aside to check his bag. They found a strange collection of things inside, including an M-180 firework, a Swiss Army knife and a knife with a six-inch blade. He was arrested and is being charged with criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of fireworks.

Wang is currently in police custody awaiting arraignment according to a police spokesperson. The police are still unsure why he brought the items to the tower, or what he had planned on using them for. He was also carrying an empty squirt gun, a bottle of Gatorade, a wire-like device used for strangulation, an eight-foot rope, handcuffs, and his laptop.

Wang’s father spoke to the police saying that his son has autism. He also noted that Wang is not only a Trump supporter but also enjoys Trump Tower. Perhaps Wang had intentions to help protect the President-elect? He has yet to enter a plea or explain himself.

