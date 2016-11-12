College Football Players Disciplined in Response to Anti-Donald Trump Viral Video

Four players from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette will be disciplined after a video of the players singing YG and Nipsey Hussle’s anti-Donald Trump song “FDT” went viral. The video was recorded in the team’s locker room before the results of Tuesday night’s presidential election were revealed.

The university has not yet revealed the identities of the players, but head coach Mark Hudspeth released a statement to The Daily Atlantic. “The immature behavior of those individuals is not condoned by our program,”says Hudspeth. “It does not represent our entire team or the views of the University. We’ve disciplined four student-athletes and are taking steps to educate all of our student-athletes to prevent this from happening again.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nipsey Hussle commented on the situation with the following tweet:

Athletic director Scott Farmer echoed Hudspeth’s message by saying, “This video in no way represents the views and values of the Ragin’ Cajuns Football program, the Athletics Department, or the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.”

It is unclear how the students will be disciplined at this time.

[H/T Complex]