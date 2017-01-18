Coco Shares Mind-Boggling Photo Of Her Doing Full Split With Daughter

Coco Austin took to Instagram recently to share two mind-boggling snaps of her doing a full split. Not only are the pictures insanely impressive, but also they are totally adorable as Coco’s daughter, 13-month-old Chanel Nicole, strikes yoga poses with her mom.

Teaching @babychanelnicole how to stretch..She thinks its funny & just plays jungle gym on me during our session #yogababy Matching yoga outfits by @fedeswimwear A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:25pm PST

In the first photo Coco posted with her daughter, the two are twinning in their matching yoga outfits. The 37-year-old was photographed doing a full split with Chanel perched on her back.

Coco shared the cute snap with the caption: “Teaching @babychanelnicole how to stretch…She thinks its funny & just plays jungle gym on me during our session #yogababy Matching yoga outfits by @fedeswimwear.”

In the second picture, Chanel is seated in front of her mother as the two are showing off their impressive flexibility.

Coco posted the second photo with the caption: “Its funny how she mimics me…I’m gonna try to keep her as limber as me…I was a tomboy when I was younger & I’ve had no sports injuries to date & I give a lot of credit to stretching #yogababy.”

Its funny how she mimics me..I’m gonna try to keep her as limber as me ..I was a tomboy when I was younger & and I’ve had no sports injuries to date & I give a lot of credit to stretching #yogababy A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:40pm PST

In addition to showing off her yoga skills, Coco has been sharing a slew of pics that put her famously curvy figure on full display. This week, Coco and her family are on vacation, and the actress has posted several bikini snaps that will make your jaw drop. Check out the photos here.

What was your reaction after seeing Coco and her daughter both doing a full split?

[H/T Instagram: Coco Austin]