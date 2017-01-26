Coco Reveals More Skin-Heavy Instagram Photos From Family Vacation

Coco Austin shared more pictures from her beach vacation in Miami, and the 37-year-old was photographed showing off a lot of skin. The TV personality rocked several bikinis that put her famously curvy figure on full display, and she posted snaps on Instagram for all of her followers to see.

My family vacation continues …day on a yacht is not too shabby.. Chanel is not sure about this wind though Matching swimsuits by- @sugardollz A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

She captioned the first pic: “My family vacation continues…day on a yacht is not too shabby…Chanel is not sure about this wind though Matching swimsuits by – @sugardolz.”

The proud mother and her daughter Chanel were twinning in their matching swimsuits. While Coco had a wonderful day on the yacht, she explained that her baby girl was a little unsure about the heavy winds on the high seas.

While out on the ocean, the fitness guru also was able to get some time alone to pose for a sexy snap. Coco leaned up against the rail of the fancy yacht as the sun was setting on the horizon.

Coco posted the snap with the caption: “Sunset in Miami….. (bikini by-@sugardollz).”

Sunset in Miami….. (Bikini by- @sugardollz ) A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:02pm PST

Coco captioned the adorable snap: “Behind on posting my pics…. My bestie and did Miami! (sic) Matching monokinis and everything! Swimsuits by- @sugardollz.”

Behind on posting my pics…. My bestie and did Miami! Matching monokinis and everything! Swimsuits by- @sugardollz A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 23, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

Coco posted the final photo with the caption: “I would live in a swimsuit if I lived near a tropical place…Chanel loves to way hi.”She clearly meant that her daughter loves to “wave hi” and not “way hi.”

I would live in a swimsuit if I lived near a tropical place🌴 Chanel loves to way hi!🖐 A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 23, 2017 at 12:34pm PST

Which one of these photos of Coco on vacation is your favorite?

