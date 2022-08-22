Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Get Steamy on Vacation Ahead of Wedding Anniversary

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's wedding anniversary is coming up, and the couple have embarked on their annual #WadeWorldTour. Every year, the couple travels to an exotic part of the world to celebrate their love, and are often joined by celebrity friends along the way. This year marks its eighth anniversary. While lounging on the deck of a lavish yacht off the coast of Mallorca, Spain, Union and Wade posed for a series of vacation pics that she shared to her Instagram followers. In five images, the Bring it On alum and the former Miami Heat player did their PDA thing. In one photo, Wade buries his face in Union's cleavage. Another snap shows him grabbing her butt from behind while kissing her shoulder ."It's begun. #WadeWorldTour2022," she captioned the photo. The pair married on Aug. 30, 2012.

Their wedding was held at Chateau Artisan, a contemporary French-style castle built in 2007 on a man-made island on a lake just outside of Miami. There was no bridal party, just Wade's two sons from a previous marriage, and his nephew whom he also raises. The two have since welcomed a daughter together, Kaavia James, via surrogate. The toddler has been dubbed as #ShadyBaby on Instagram.

The vacation comes amid reports that Wade has submitted legal paperwork to change the sex and name of his teenage trans daughter, Zaya. Wade and Union have been publicly supportive of Zaya's transition.

Their road to marriage and parenthood has not been easy. Wade famously fathered a child with another woman before they exchanged vows. He proposed to Union shortly after. She's also been open about being devastated and embarrassed that she couldn't carry a child on her own, noting several rounds of IVF and multiple miscarriages. But she says it was all worth it for thier family.