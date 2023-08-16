Coco Austin Slammed for Squatting in a Bikini in New Photo

Coco Austin recently shared a new photo of herself squatting in a bikini, and she is getting slammed for it. On Instagram, Austin posted a couple of poolside pictures that show her rocking a multicolored swimsuit. In one of the images, the model is crouched down in a squat pose, and it is not sitting well with some users.

According to Page Six, the picture has caused a lot of backlash, with one person commenting, "To a married woman these pictures just don't set (sic) right with me." Someone else added, "I'm happy I grew up in the days where moms didn't show their cam toe for the whole internet." A third user wrote, "What a poor disgusting example she is for her child." One last user commented, "I'm not sure how you got a husband most men do not want a man to sexualize their wife."

For those wondering what Austin's husband, Ice-T would think about the pictures she posts, he's already made it clear that she has his support. In celebration of Independence Day, Austin shared some photos of herself in a white thing bikini bottom and a red crop top, and a pair of sunglasses. The model further showed off her patriotism by holding up an American Flag in each hand. While the majority of comments on the post were positive, ET noted, there were many that were not kind. These few trolls prompted Ice-T to respond, writing, "If you have a Problem with Coco... Why do you still Follow her???" He then added, "Weirdo s—."

Ice-T and Austin have been married for more than two decades and, in a previous interview with In Touch Weekly, the Law & Order: SVU star gushed over his spouse while revealing the secret to their 20-year marriage. "I couldn't have picked a better partner," he said. "She pulls her weight and kills it in every department."

The Body Count frontman then went on to spill the secret of how they've stayed together for so long. "We address problems quickly. She doesn't say, 'I'm mad at you from last month.' How am I supposed to fix something if I didn't know it was broken? And we compromise. If you want to win every argument and do whatever you want to do, there's a name for that — it's called being single!"