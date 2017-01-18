Coco Hits The Beach With Daughter And Swimsuit That Is One For The Ages

Coco Austin hit the beach on Tuesday in a bikini that will make your jaw drop. The 37-year-old put her curvy figure on full display in a revealing red bikini top and blue-and-white polka dotted bottoms.
Walking in the ocean up to her knees, Cocoa carried her 13-month-old daughter, Chanel, in her arms.
She shared a snap of the bikini on Instagram with the caption: “Beach vibes…(Snapchat pic).”
This isn’t the first time that Coco posted photos from her Florida vacation this week. On Monday, she took to social media to share a trio of photos.
Coco and her adorable daughter were rocking matching black and blue bikinis.
Austin shared the first photo with the caption: “Chanel and I are sucking up this beautiful weather in Florida.. Its 30 degrees back home (These bikinis are custom made- @fedeswimwear ).”
Coco’s husband, rapper/actor Ice-T, was not seen in any of recent photos. However, Coco indicated that the Law & Order; SVU star might make an appearance some time this week.
Austin captioned the second snap: “Mama and I doing our thing…. Maybe tomorrow dad will come in the water..”
Austin shared the last of the three pics on Instagram with the caption: “Ok I have to post 1 more pic.. There’s so much cuteness going on with this little girl. I have so much fun with her…These bikinis were made by – @fedeswimwear.”
