Coco Hits The Beach With Daughter And Swimsuit That Is One For The Ages

Coco Austin hit the beach on Tuesday in a bikini that will make your jaw drop. The 37-year-old put her curvy figure on full display in a revealing red bikini top and blue-and-white polka dotted bottoms.

Beach vibes…. (Snapchat pic😉)🌴 A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 17, 2017 at 1:23pm PST

Walking in the ocean up to her knees, Cocoa carried her 13-month-old daughter, Chanel, in her arms.

She shared a snap of the bikini on Instagram with the caption: “Beach vibes…(Snapchat pic).”

This isn’t the first time that Coco posted photos from her Florida vacation this week. On Monday, she took to social media to share a trio of photos.

Coco and her adorable daughter were rocking matching black and blue bikinis.

Austin shared the first photo with the caption: “Chanel and I are sucking up this beautiful weather in Florida.. Its 30 degrees back home (These bikinis are custom made- @fedeswimwear ).”

Chanel and I are sucking up this beautiful weather in Florida.. Its 30 degrees back home (These bikinis are custom made- @fedeswimwear ) A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

Coco’s husband, rapper/actor Ice-T, was not seen in any of recent photos. However, Coco indicated that the Law & Order; SVU star might make an appearance some time this week.

Austin captioned the second snap: “Mama and I doing our thing…. Maybe tomorrow dad will come in the water..”

Mama and I doing our thing…. Maybe tomorrow dad will come in the water.. A photo posted by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

Austin shared the last of the three pics on Instagram with the caption: “Ok I have to post 1 more pic.. There’s so much cuteness going on with this little girl. I have so much fun with her…These bikinis were made by – @fedeswimwear.”

Ok I have to post 1 more pic.. There’s too much cuteness going on with this little girl. I have so much fun with her These bikins wear made by – @fedeswimwear A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

What was your reaction after seeing Coco in a bikini?

