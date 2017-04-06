Coco Has Shared Her Most Revealing Photo Yet

Coco Austin caused massive hysteria on social media with her latest bathing suit snap. The 37-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to unleash the sizzling hot photo that shows off her curvy physique.

Spa Vibes #snäpchatphoto A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Apr 4, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

The blond bombshell shared the snap with the caption: “Spa Vibes #snapchatphoto.”

The jaw-dropping image shows Coco Austin wearing a turquoise and dark blue bathing suit that flawlessly showcased her enviable bod. The patterned swimsuit featured a deep plunging neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage and high-waisted sides that highlighted her hourglass shape. The mother of one completed her look with a matching shade of eyeshadow and a natural lip shade.

The photo made a huge splash with Coco’s followers as it was like more than 29k times and received hundreds of comments. As evidenced by an earlier snap, the former Ice & Coco star was actually enjoying time with her father at the spa. The two of them posed for a snap together while enjoying the lavish Sojo Spa Club.

“Family time at the day spa chilling in the massage pool with my dad…This is the coolest place. Photo cred to my bro @danyboy762,” she captioned the pic.

Even though she frequently posts scantily-clad photos on social media, and occasionally parties it up like she did on St. Patricks’ Day, Coco Austin has explained that becoming a mother has changed her and helped her leave behind her wild side.

“I think I’m a better person,” she said while talking with PEOPLE. “It’s weird because I feel like a totally different Coco — a more mature Coco.”

She continued by saying: “[Before] I was kind of wild and crazy and didn’t really care about what people think. Now I do care what people think, and I want them to think of me as a better person, not the wild Coco. I want them to see me as the mother Coco, and that I’m a good person at heart.”

