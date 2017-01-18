Coco Austin Pours Out Of Swimsuit While Playing On Family Vacation

Coco Austin is on vacation in Florida this week, and she has been taking to social media to share some poolside snaps in her bikini. The 37-year-old wore a revealing black and blue two-piece swimsuit that put her curvy figure on full display.

Chanel and I are sucking up this beautiful weather in Florida.. Its 30 degrees back home (These bikinis are custom made- @fedeswimwear ) A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

Austin shared the first photo with the caption: “Chanel and I are sucking up this beautiful weather in Florida.. Its 30 degrees back home (These bikinis are custom made- @fedeswimwear ).”

Coco was photographed with her adorable 13-month-old daughter, Chanel Nicole, while the two were rocking matching Fede Swimwear bikinis. Coco’s hubby, Ice-T, was not seen in the trio of photos, but Coco indicated that he might make an appearance at the pool at some time this week.

Most recently, Ice-T and Coco celebrated Chanel’s first birthday. The celebrity parents held a Mickey and Minnie Mouse themed party complete with lots of pink, glitter, and several costume changes.

Austin captioned the second snap: “Mama and I doing our thing…. Maybe tomorrow dad will come in the water..”

Mama and I doing our thing…. Maybe tomorrow dad will come in the water.. A photo posted by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

Coco is obviously so in love with her baby girl as she couldn’t help but post more and more photos from their matching bikini pool day.

Austin shared the last pic with the caption: “Ok I have to post 1 more pic.. There’s so much cuteness going on with this little girl. I have so much fun with her…These bikinis were made by – @fedeswimwear.”

Ok I have to post 1 more pic.. There’s too much cuteness going on with this little girl. I have so much fun with her These bikins wear made by – @fedeswimwear A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

What was your reaction after seeing Coco Austin’s swimsuit pics?

[H/T People]