Coco Reveals Cleavage-Filled Video Discussing Breastfeeding

Coco Austin unleashed a cleavage-filled video on Tuesday in which the blond bombshell discussed breastfeeding her adorable baby girl Chanel Nicole Marrow.

Recently on Snapchat….. My favorite time of the day is nap time! I love watching @babychanelnicole (Snapchat- “Coco”) A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Mar 21, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

The 37-year-old captioned the clip: “Recently on Snapchat….. My favorite time of the day is nap time! I love watching @babychanelnicole (Snapchat – ‘Coco’).”

In the eye-catching video, Coco Austin is lying down while wearing a purple bra that is barely able to contain her ample assets. Her daughter was lying fast asleep by her side.

The footage shows the Ice & Coco star addressing the question that she receives the most regarding her motherhood practices. While trying not to wake her daughter, Coco whispered to the camera that she still breastfeeds Chanel.

“The main question I get from women is if I still breastfeed and the answer is yes,” she said in the clip. “She’s 15 months and still going strong.”

The post was massively popular with Coco’s loyal fans as the clip racked up more than 446k views and over 21k likes on Instagram.

Even though she is a mother now, Coco Austin has shown no signs of slowing down. The curvy TV personality celebrated St. Patricks’ day last week and shared a wildly sexy video on Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

Coco filmed herself taking shots with her besties at a loud club while sporting a cleavage-baring leopard print dress. She donned a corset-style belt that accentuated her hourglass shape as her signature blond locks flowed down her sides.

“Birthday party snaps! I feel sexier more womanly and smarter (wink wink) now than I did in my 20’s…I feel complete! That’s also thanks to @babychanelnicole,” she captioned the video.

