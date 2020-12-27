CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski Mourns Death of 9-Month-Old Daughter

Andrew Kaczynski and his wife Rachel Louise are mourning the death of their 9-month-old daughter, Francesca. The couple announced back in September that their sweet daughter was battling a rare type of cancer. On Christmas Eve, Kaczynski and the Wall Street Journal reporter lost their little girl.

“We’re heartbroken to have to announce our beautiful daughter Francesca passed away last night in the arms of her mom and dad,” the CNN reporter announced via Twitter on Friday. “There will always be a Bean-sized hole in our hearts for her. We’re so grateful to have known her love. Francesca we love you.”

In September the pair felt hopeful that their daughter would pull through. Following two brain surgeries, Francesca seemingly felt a lot better showing signs of recovery, giving her parents a good feeling. “Francesca is the strongest person and most resilient person,” he tweeted on Sept. 12. “Less than a week ago she had two brain surgeries and she’s already at home and smiling. I’m confident she will fight this.” They announced she had been diagnosed with an “extremely rare and very aggressive rhabdoid brain tumor.”

However, things took a turn for the worse in December when Kaczynski said that their daughter had suffered a “terrible fungal infection” and was put on a ventilator and life support according to PEOPLE. Just before her passing, her dad asked his followers to say a few prayers for their “Bean” because she wasn’t doing well after having felt as if she was making positive improvements.

“If anyone can spare a pray for our Bean this Christmas, would just ask they include Francesca in their thoughts and hope for a Christmas miracle for our family,” he wrote on Twitter. The two have been flooded with love and support from fans, friends and family as they’ve been sent flowers, gifts and donations in honor of their daughter to the PMC Winter Cycle charity event. In an obituary written by the married couple, they described their daughter as an “outgoing bold and curious baby” who loved “taking long walks around New York City and Boston, playing with her toys and balloons.”