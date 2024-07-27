Disco Legend Dead at 70: Daughter Confirms Death of 'High Energy' Singer Evelyn Thomas

Evelyn Thomas, the beloved disco artist, has died, according to her daughter, Yaya Diamond. She was 70.

Thomas, who was best known for her single "High Energy," died on Sunday, per a Facebook announcement from Thomas' longtime collaborator Ian Levine. Diamond later confirmed the news to PEOPLE. No cause of death has been disclosed.

"I am seriously sad at the passing of my mom," Diamond told the outlet. "She was so strong and I am having a hard time right now, but she told me to continue her legacy."

(Photo: Evelyn Thomas sighted on September 30, 1984 at the Limelight Disco in New York City. - Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Levine's tribute saw him recount his history of working with the "Weak Spot" vocalist through the years. He noted they had been estranged for many years but recently reunited in the final months of Thomas' life.

"A couple of months ago, knowing that she was dying, she reached out to me in love," Thomas wrote. "Fiachra Trench and I, reunited after thirty five years, immediately dropped everything and wrote one last song for her, a wonderful uplifting song called 'Inspirational.' She loved it and she really wanted to sing it, but her health deteriorated far too fast and she simply could not do it.

"Her daughter Kimberly who appeared on the 1984 video for High Energy, is a singer called YaYa Diamond. She wants to record this one last song as a tribute to her beautiful mother. She sat by her side and held her hand as she was dying. Kimberly has been the most amazing and caring daughter."

Levine closed his tribute by writing, "It is hard for me to accept that my lifelong protege really has left us. Her music will outlive all of us."

In her PEOPLE interview, Diamond noted that "there are many plans in the making to honor and to keep her legacy alive." However, fans should give her time to process the tremendous personal loss.

"I can only focus on one thing at a time," she told PEOPLE. "You must understand we were very close, and she was the last of my parents. I will never be the same!"