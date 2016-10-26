Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Expecting Their First Baby Together

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting a baby!

The Greatest Blessing of All. Forever Grateful. #BabyWilsonOnTheWay A photo posted by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Oct 25, 2016 at 8:50pm PDT

Just four months after getting married, the NFL star and singer each took to social media to share the happy news Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Greatest Blessing of All. Forever Grateful. #BabyWilsonOnTheWay,” the quarterback captioned a sweet photo of the couple cuddling.

Ciara shared the same picture and wrote, “On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I’m excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give.”

The performer celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, as well.

This will be the couple’s first child together and Ciara’s second. She has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com