‘Chupacabra Territory’ Scares Up A Home Video Release On April 11

When it comes to cryptids, some have earned a higher degree of fame than others. Most people know about Bigfoot, the Yeti, the Loch Ness Monster, and even the Mothman, but there are plenty more out there. If you live in the southwestern United States or Central America, you are probably familiar with the Chupacabra, which translates to “goat-sucker.” With its first appearances taking place in the ’90s, it hasn’t been the subject of many horror movies, which something Chupacabra Territory aims to change.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“Four friends hike into the Pinewood Forest to find evidence of the Chupacabra, an ancient creature believed to be responsible for the disappearance of four experienced hikers a year earlier. As they journey deeper into the forest, their innocent search uncovers more than they had ever hoped for, and with it a darkness that threatens to consume their very existence.One by one they are hunted down, their survival tested, their lives hanging in the balance of fear, friendship, disbelief and horror.”

The film looks like the budget was relatively low, but a low budget or familiar found footage feel doesn’t mean there can’t be a few surprising scares in the horror flick.

If nothing else, at least we get to see the exploration of a different mythical creature than ones we’re more familiar with, like Willow Creek, Exists, or The Mothman Prophecies.

Chupacabra Territory comes to Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on April 11 with a release on iTunes and Amazon Prime to follow.

