Christina Ricci Channels Her Inner Zelda Fitzgerald For New Amazon Series

Get an inside glimpse of the notorious personal life of famed author F. Scott Fitzgerald in the new Amazon Original series Z: The Beginning of Everything, starring Christina Ricci as his muse, Zelda Fitzgerald.

The 10-part series will chronicle the meeting and courtship of Zelda and Fitzgerald (played by David Hoflin) and looks to be one heck of a ride.

The show’s pilot debuted back in November of 2015, when it was picked up for series. The first episode is available now on Amazon Prime, but you’ll have to wait for the rest of the series when it starts on January 27.

Based on the trailer alone, the series is sure to be full of drinking, dancing, and debauchery. With the recent successes of shows like Boardwalk Empire and Peaky Blinders highlighting the wild side of life early in the 20th century, Z: The Beginning of Everything looks like it has all the makings of a hit for Amazon.

