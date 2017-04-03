Christina El Moussa Shows Off New Look And Talks About Her Ex, Tarek

Christina El Moussa changed up her look for a recent trip to Chicago.

The 33-year-old HGTV star spoke at the 2017 Real Estate Wealth Expo in the Windy City on Sunday and showed off an unusual hairstyle, E! News reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

El Moussa traded in her straight blonde hair for a bouncy, curly hairstyle. At the expo she also opened up about her experience in the house-flipping business with her ex-husband Tarek.

“Had so much fun presenting at the real estate expo … now back to Cali… [peace] out Chicago,” Christina wrote on Instagram. “Thank you so much for the beautiful hair and makeup @nikimoonsalon.”

Christina was one of four panelists at the event and spoke about how the former couple entered the business.

Had so much fun presenting at the real estate expo … now back to Cali… ✌🏼 out Chicago ❤️ Thank you so much for the beautiful hair and makeup @nikimoonsalon ❤️ A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 2, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

“We had no money,” she said about the start of their careers, adding that they made $34,000 on their first house flip in Santa Ana, California.

She revealed that Tarek wanted to get a TV show from the very beginning.

“Tarek told me we were going to get a TV show,” she said. “He made me follow him around with a little video camera that we borrowed. And we did all the work ourselves.”

Christina also opened up about her home life with her kids. “I don’t work at night,” she said. “I shut my phone off, I don’t check it. I do my routine with the kids. I don’t look at it for two hours. It’s all about being present in the moment with them. That’s one of the things we do.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com