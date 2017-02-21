Christina El Moussa Speaks Out For First Time On Good Morning America

For the first time since her split with Tarek El Moussa, Christina El Moussa has spoken out. The Flip or Flop host joined Good Morning America and opened up about her relationship with her estranged husband.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Christina El Moussa, for the first time, speaks out LIVE about her life, her show and what lies ahead pic.twitter.com/Mqnq20irbN — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 21, 2017

Currently, the HGTV stars are co-parenting and working together even though they have called it quits on their marriage. Despite the heavy speculation that there has been extreme turmoil in Christina’s home and a strained relationship with her kids, the mother of two maintains that their family is doing much better than the tabloids have led everyone to believe.

“Tarek and I met ten years ago at work and we went through a market crash, cancer, infertility, now we’re going through a very public divorce,” she said. “There’s a lot of false stories and a lot of hype, but in the end, we’re just normal nice people who want to be the best parents and co-workers we can be.”

Even though the two of them had a highly publicized falling out, Christina and Tarek have kept their children at the center of their attention during this tumultuous time.

“Despite everything our primary focus is and always will be our kids as we continue to work together,” Christina said.

Back in December, Tarek and Christina delivered a joint statement to announce their separation.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” the couple said. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

Since announcing their split, the future of the wildly popular HGTV series has been in question. However, Christina finally laid to rest the rumors that the show was going to be discontinued while on GMA.

“We have so much fun on set and we look forward to continuing the show,” El Moussa said.

