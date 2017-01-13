Flip Or Flop Star Christina El Moussa Focuses On Other Priorities, Not Her Divorce

After the recent announcement of the El Moussa couple’s official divorce, it looks like Christina El Moussa has decided to put her focus on another part of her life away from her failed marriage. The HGTV star recently posted a photo on her Instagram account of her top priorities – her kids.

The photo she posted is of her daughter, Taylor, during a school play on her Instagram account. She is standing on a stage holding a paper heart, a large cross hanging in the background and another little girl standing behind her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A lot going on lately… But making time for what’s important, what’s really important. #priorities #tayAndbray,” Christina captioned the photo.

A lot going on lately….. But making time for what’s important is what’s really important. #priorities 🌟 #tayAndbray A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Jan 11, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

It’s clear that despite all of the drama in her life right now, Christina is only focused on making sure she is there for her kids. Even when the couple first announced their separation, both Christina and Tarek El Moussa made sure to mention that they plan on making their kids a top priority.

“During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be,” the reality star’s said in their joint statement about their separation. “We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.’

The Flip or Flop duo have mentioned a couple of times that they still plan on working together on their HGTV show, despite their divorce. The channel recently announced that the couple will continue to film their show for the next seven months. Who knows how that is going to play out given their divorce proceedings.

All of their marriage drama recently came to light when they opened up about their recently rocky relationship. Back in May, an incident occurred at their Southern California home that involved a gun and Christina believing that Tarek was suicidal. Since then, the couple realized that they were over, even after couples therapy.

Christina did, however, recently make time for another man in her life. she and her rumored new beau spent some time on the ski slopes with his family. Christina made sure to capture some of the moments on the hill on her Instagram.

More: ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Patti Stanger Weighs in on ‘Flip or Flop’ Couple’s Future | Bella Hadid Throws Some Shade At Selena Gomez On Instagram | Prison Break: Michael Is Alive Trailer Released

[H/T PEOPLE]